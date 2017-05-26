Iconic Portland golf tournament teams up with Rose Festival

During this year’s Cambia Portland Classic, a teenage professional golfer is looking to make history.

At 19, Canadian born Brooke Henderson already has two major LPGA victories under her belt – she’s one of three women to win the Cambia Classic back-to-back. Now, she’s going for a third.

"To have my name up there with those two is incredible. Maybe this year I'll go three in a row and knock them off the list a little bit," Henderson said.

She stole the show in the 2015 classic, when she won her first tour event which granted her immediate membership into the LPGA.

Henderson is the second youngest player in LPGA history to win a major championship, but she’s just getting started.

Portland holds a special place in her heart and career, and says it might be her “favorite city in the US.”

The Cambia Portland Classic has been drawing crowds for 47 years, making it the longest-running stop in the LPGA tour.

This year, the tournament is partnering with the Rose Festival and will have a float in the Grand Floral Parade.

The Cambia Portland Classic will take place Aug. 31 through Sept. 3 at the Columbia Edgewater Country Club.

