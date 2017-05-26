Iconic Portland golf tournament teams up with Rose Festival

During this year’s Cambia Portland Classic, a teenage professional golfer is looking to make history.More >
The Portland Rose Festival will soon be in full swing as Memorial Day Weekend always means the start of the annual festival.More >
A Beaverton team of Clydesdales and their owners will soon be strutting their stuff during the Grand Floral Parade as part of the 2017 Portland Rose Festival.More >
The Portland Rose Festival is a few weeks away, but the Rose Princesses are already carrying out their royal duties. Along with Unitus Community Credit Union, they have learned the joy of giving back.More >
The sun was out early in Portland Monday, and people were out and about soaking up the warm weather, including some dragon boat racers.More >
The official kickoff of the Portland Rose Festival is still a week away, but Friday the Rose Festival Court got help serve lunch to some customers at a local Elmer's.More >
It may be hard to believe, but Portland Rose Festival season is already here.More >
The Portland Rose Festival is celebrating a historic moment for Rip City fans by honoring the 1977 Portland Trail Blazers 40 years after their NBA championship run.More >
John "Elvis" Shroder has been named the Grand Marshal for the 2017 Portland General Electric/SOLVE Starlight Parade.More >
The route was announced Monday and will give runners a mix of wide boulevards, tree-lined neighborhoods and wetland trails.More >
