Deputies ID Three Pools drowning victim as Hong Kong man studying abroad in Oregon

Deputies have identified the 25-year-old who drowned after jumping off a cliff into the water at the Three Pools recreation area as a man from Hong Kong studying abroad in Oregon.

Kung Shing Yau was with friends at the popular swimming destination Tuesday afternoon when he went under the water and did not resurface.

A search operation was launched and later suspended due to high waters and treacherous conditions.

Kayakers located Yau's body Wednesday night. Rescue crews waded out into the water and recovered his body Thursday morning.

Deputies did not release Yau's name until Friday, because they had been unable to contact his family.

Yau is from Hong Kong and has been studying abroad in the U.S. for the last seven years, according to deputies. He was attending Linn-Benton Community College at the time of his death.

"The Sheriff's Office's thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Yau's family, friends and classmates," according to a statement from the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

The North Fork area of the Santiam River is a popular remote location with little to no cell phone service. There are two 911 call boxes located along the roadway, one on the Elk Horn Fire Station and another at the entrance to Salmon Falls Park.

Visitors are advised to use caution and come prepared when visiting the area.

