Bag restrictions at Moda Center part of new security policy

As thousands of fans come to the Moda Center on Friday night for a big concert featuring Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, leaders at the venue want people to leave their large bags at home.

As part of a new security policy, all purses and backpacks will be limited to a size of 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches – roughly as large as a woman’s medium-sized tote.

Amanda Mann, the vice president and general manager of Rose Quarter Operations told FOX 12 on Friday they’ve spent years putting together security plans and they’re constantly evolving.

Portland police confirmed that concertgoers should expect to see a heightened police presence in the area Friday.

Mann said that presence may include K-9 officers, which are seen at many events at the venue as part of regular security protocol.

As always, patrons entering the building will go through metal detectors and have their bags checked.

Due to an afternoon event at the Rose Quarter, the parking garage didn't open until 5:30 p.m. Friday and doors for the concert opened at 6:00 p.m.

Expect some traffic delays and take public transportation if possible.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.