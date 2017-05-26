Chipotle locations in Oregon, Washington affected by payment card data breach

Dozens of Chipotle locations in Oregon and Washington were affected by a payment card data breach.

The restaurant chain reported that malware designed to access card information was used on point-of-sale devices at Chipotle locations between March 24 and April 18.

The malware searched for details including names, card numbers, expiration dates and internal verification codes from credit and debit cards.

The company has posted the affected restaurants online and the specific times they were compromised.

The list includes seven locations in Portland, four in Vancouver, three in Beaverton and many more throughout the metro area.

Customers concerned about the breach should check their accounts for any unauthorized activity.

More details and a list of affected restaurants are available at chipotle.com/security.

"During the investigation we removed the malware, and we continue to work with cyber security firms to evaluate ways to enhance our security measures. In addition, we continue to support law enforcement’s investigation and are working with the payment card networks so that the banks that issue payment cards can be made aware and initiate heightened monitoring," according to a statement from Chipotle.

