Police: Two people killed in NE Portland MAX train stabbing; suspect yelled 'hate speech'

A man yelling "hate speech" on a MAX train stabbed and killed two people who tried to intervene, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to the Hollywood Transit Center near Northeast 42nd Avenue and Halsey Street at around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Police said one man was found suffering from traumatic injuries. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second stabbing victim was taken to the hospital, but he also died from his injuries.

A third man was stabbed and he is being treated for injuries described as non-life threatening by police.

Witnesses told police the suspect was "ranting and raving" and yelling "hate speech or bias language" on the MAX train.

Witnesses said two of the targets of the hate speech were younger girls believed to be Muslim. One of the girls was wearing a hijab.

The people who were stabbed had approached the man and tried to stop his behavior, but they were "viciously" attacked, according to a Portland Police Bureau spokesman.

The suspect ran away from the scene and was caught near the Providence Portland Medical Center. Police said he is a white man between 20 and 40 years old, but his identity had not immediately been confirmed.

Police are hoping to contact witnesses who have not yet spoken to investigators, including the two girls believed to have been targeted by the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau.

