Three people stabbed, one killed at NE Portland transit center; one person in custody

Three people were stabbed and one person was killed at the Hollywood Transit Center in northeast Portland.

Emergency crews responded to the scene near Northeast 42nd Avenue and Halsey Street at around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Police confirmed that one person had died and two others were injured.

One person was taken into custody in a nearby neighborhood in connection with the stabbings, according to officers.

The Hollywood Transit Center was closed and TriMet reported that all lines were disrupted with shuttle buses serving stations between Northeast 7th Avenue and the Gateway Transit Center.

