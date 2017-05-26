Crews reopen Hwy 30 after clearing rockfall near Rowena Crest Viewpoint

A group of teachers are being disciplined after they thought it would be funny to name a student “most likely to become a terrorist.”More >
A man driving with "private" license plates was arrested on Highway 26, causing traffic delays Wednesday afternoon.More >
Investigators said it's not clear how they began circulating in southern Oregon, but detectives have learned the bills have also been passed recently throughout the Pacific Northwest.More >
A 35-year-old man was arrested Thursday by Portland Police Bureau Sex Crime Unit detectives on 55 charges related to sex crimes.More >
"If I held onto the side, I knew he could just drag me and leave," she said. But with her on the hood, she knew he couldn't ignore her.More >
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >
The Portland Police Bureau asked for the public's help last week tracking down a suspect accused of throwing semen on women at grocery stores.More >
For the first time in three years, an Oregon military unit is deploying to Afghanistan, and the soldiers said their goodbyes at a farewell ceremony in Salem Thursday.More >
A man with a felony warrant assaulted a Washington County deputy and ran away, but the suspect was caught hiding near a school by a police K-9, according to investigators.More >
A Virginia hospital says its staff has successfully delivered sextuplets and the three boys and three girls are thriving. VCU Medical Center in Richmond announced the births in a statement Wednesday, saying they were the first sextuplets delivered at the hospital.More >
