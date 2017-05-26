Crews reopen Hwy 30 after clearing rockfall near Rowena Crest Viewpoint

Crews cleared a rockfall near the Rowena Crest Viewpoint and reopened Highway 30 about seven miles west of The Dalles.

Heavy rock and debris had been blocking the highway since the slide occurred the evening of May 7.

Since that time, crews have been removing loose rock and stabilizing the face to prevent further slides at the site.

More than 670 cubic yards of rocks and debris were cleared from the slide area. Oregon Department of Transportation crews installed more than 20 rock bolts ranging in length from 10 to 20 feet long to help stabilize the rock wall and prevent future slides.

"The cooperation, extra hours and hard work by everyone involved in the project has been amazing," ODOT operations coordinator Scott Peters. "The highway would not be opening if not for the dedicated crews and contractors who have put a high priority on this work."

Nobody was injured in the initial slide.

