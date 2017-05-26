Memorial Day weekend gas prices up slightly from last year

As travelers hit the road this Memorial Day weekend, AAA is projecting a slight increase in gas prices.

Retail gas prices are moving up due to rising demand and higher crude oil prices.

AAA says Memorial Day gas prices are the highest they've been since 2015.

FOX 12 spoke with one drive who says they are trying to save energy while staying safe.

"It's a bigger car, but it's carbon neutral so it actually has ecosystem so it actually shuts down when I stop at a stop sign. Makes me feel good," said Dana Johnson.

The average price for a gallon of regular in Oregon is $2.73. That's up nearly 30 cents from last year, according to gasbuddy.com.

In Washington, the average price is $2.87, and if you're traveling south, the average price in California is $3.09.

