Rescue crew reaches man who fell hundreds of feet at Crater Lake - KPTV - FOX 12

Rescue crew reaches man who fell hundreds of feet at Crater Lake

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
Image: Air Rescue Systems Image: Air Rescue Systems
Image: Air Rescue Systems Image: Air Rescue Systems
CRATER LAKE, OR (KPTV) -

A man has survived a roughly 1,000-foot fall into the Crater Lake caldera.

The Mail Tribune reports a 22-year-old had been rescued by helicopter and taken to a nearby hospital Sunday.

Crater Lake National Park spokeswoman Marsha McCabe says the man fell over the rim and tumbled into the crater. She says park rangers had to rappel roughly 600 feet into the caldera just to spot the man.

The extent of his injuries had not been immediately known. How he fell also remains unclear, but McCabe had said she believes slippery conditions on the rim played a role.

Air Rescue Systems in Ashland recorded their rescue operation, assisting Jackson County Search and Rescue and Crater Lake National Park rangers. 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation contributed to this report. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.