Rescue crew reaches man who fell hundreds of feet at Crater Lake

A man has survived a roughly 1,000-foot fall into the Crater Lake caldera.

The Mail Tribune reports a 22-year-old had been rescued by helicopter and taken to a nearby hospital Sunday.

Crater Lake National Park spokeswoman Marsha McCabe says the man fell over the rim and tumbled into the crater. She says park rangers had to rappel roughly 600 feet into the caldera just to spot the man.

The extent of his injuries had not been immediately known. How he fell also remains unclear, but McCabe had said she believes slippery conditions on the rim played a role.

Air Rescue Systems in Ashland recorded their rescue operation, assisting Jackson County Search and Rescue and Crater Lake National Park rangers.

