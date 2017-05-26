Lifeguards set to watch over water at High Rocks as family mourns 19-year-old swimmer

Lifeguards are set to watch over the water at two popular and potentially dangerous swimming spots as one family is mourning the loss of a 19-year-old swimmer.

Said Osman of Portland was swimming with friends at High Rocks Park on Tuesday when he jumped into the water, popped up about 30 feet from shore and then went back under the water. He wasn't seen again.

Zahara Mohamed, his sister, said he shouted for help, but nobody could reach him.

"He's been getting good comments and compliments from everybody," she said. "And everybody's sad that he's gone."

AMR lifeguards will begin working at High Rocks Park in Clackamas County and Glenn Otto Park in Troutdale this weekend.

After 80 hours of training, they will help swimmers avoid hidden dangers in the water.

Water levels are much higher this year because of heavy rain and snow melt, and even though it's hot outside, the water is still cold.

"It's in the low 50s, so that's kind of equivalent to the ocean on the Oregon coast, so if you wouldn't swim in the ocean, you probably don't want to swim in the river," said Justine Kilsby of the AMR River Rescue Team.

The water is so high and creating such a swift current that it hasn't been safe for divers to go in and try to recover Osman's body.

It's leaving his family feeling frustrated and helpless. It's a feeling they don't want any other families to go through.

"Be careful. Please, be careful. It's dangerous," said Mohamed.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office River Rescue Team believes the water will go down about a foot in the next few days.

They plan to resume their search for Osman early Tuesday morning.

