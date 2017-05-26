Police: Boy struck by vehicle after altercation in Vancouver Safeway parking lot

Vancouver police said a boy sustained life-threatening injuries after he was hit and dragged by a vehicle after an altercation in a Safeway parking lot.

Around 2 p.m., officers responded to a reported hit-and-run in the Safeway parking lot located at 13875 Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard.

According to police, witnesses said at least two juveniles met in the parking lot and shortly thereafter an altercation occurred between them.

One of the boys reportedly hit the victim with a vehicle and dragged him in the parking lot.

Police said the victim was taken to a Vancouver hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect(s) fled in a vehicle which was later found by police.

Police said detectives are interviewing the suspect(s) and witnesses. No names have been released.

