CityFair kicks off the 2017 Portland Rose Festival

Portlanders are excited for a weekend packed full of sunshine and fun as the Rose Festival CityFair opened Friday.

With the Royal Rosarians, the Clown Prince and the Rose Festival Court, things got underway at Tom McCall Waterfront Park as the ribbon cutting signaled the beginning of the 2017 Rose Festival.

Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 80's, and many Portlanders know it can be hit or miss with a rainy Memorial Day weekend.

FOX 12 spoke with Rose Festival royalty and they are excited for the next three weeks.

"My favorite part of the Rose Festival is honestly just the fact that it brings out community together, and it really promotes our community and honors this city, and I love the fact that we have events like CityFair where everyone can come together," said Maggie Beutler, Wilson High School's Rose Festival Princess.

Participating in the CityFair is tradition for Trudy Sang

“This is gorgeous, this is like the best," said Sang.

Sang says she has spent nine years on the waterfront making people smile.

"I love being able to share the joy and fun of what we can share as clowns because we want to bring fun and joy to all people," said Sang.

A good reminder for people going down to CityFair this weekend, stay hydrated and have plenty of sunscreen on. And of course, just have fun.

CityFair runs for four straight days through Memorial Day weekend, and then reopens June 2-4 and again June 9-11.

