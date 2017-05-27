Small fire burns in central OR, hikers advised to evacuate - KPTV - FOX 12

Small fire burns in central OR, hikers advised to evacuate

BEND, Ore. (AP) - A small wildfire is burning outside Bend, Oregon, at the start of the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Fire officials say the blaze is about 10 acres and crews are making an initial assault on the flames.

Hikers in the area are urged to leave.

The blaze started near the Tumalo Falls Trail in the Deschutes National Forest.Temperatures in area are mild and in the low 70s.

The popular hiking trail is about an hour west of downtown Bend.

