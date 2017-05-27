OSU football players visit Doernbecher Children's Hospital

Players on the Oregon State University football team visited patients at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital Friday.

The visit to OHSU was all part of the “Beyond Football” program. The program strives to empower, engage and prepare student-athletes for life after football.

It started in 2013 under Mike Riley, and has been carried on by current head coach Gary Andersen.

Both the parents and kids said Friday’s visit was a great experience all around.

The Beavers will open up fall camp towards the end of July.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.