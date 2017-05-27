Firefighters respond to commercial fire in Roseburg, no injuries - KPTV - FOX 12

Firefighters respond to commercial fire in Roseburg, no injuries reported

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Roseburg Fire Department Courtesy: Roseburg Fire Department
ROSEBURG, OR (KPTV) -

Crews responded to a commercial fire Friday night, according to the Roseburg Fire Department.

Douglas County Dispatch said it received multiple calls reporting smoke coming from the roof of a building on Southeast Lane Avenue just before 10 p.m.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the dryer unit.

Nobody was hurt according to the Roseburg Fire Department.

A total of 10 firefighters helped put the fire out. Other agencies assisting with the fire included Roseburg Police Department, Pacific Power, Avista Utilities, and Bay Cities Ambulance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.