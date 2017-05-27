Firefighters respond to commercial fire in Roseburg, no injuries reported

Crews responded to a commercial fire Friday night, according to the Roseburg Fire Department.

Douglas County Dispatch said it received multiple calls reporting smoke coming from the roof of a building on Southeast Lane Avenue just before 10 p.m.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the dryer unit.

Nobody was hurt according to the Roseburg Fire Department.

A total of 10 firefighters helped put the fire out. Other agencies assisting with the fire included Roseburg Police Department, Pacific Power, Avista Utilities, and Bay Cities Ambulance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

