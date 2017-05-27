Runners gather for annual Dick Inukai Birthday Run - KPTV - FOX 12

Runners gather for annual Dick Inukai Birthday Run

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) -

Local runners gathered for the annual Dick Inukai Birthday Run in Hillsboro Saturday.

It’s a 5K run and walk event that benefits the Inukai Family Foundation. Fox 12's Kimberly Maus Emceed Saturday's event!

Dick Inukai was a prominent local businessman and philanthropist.

Money raised on Saturday will go to educational grants, youth programs, and senior care in the community.

The event is at Dick’s Country Chrysler Jeep Dodge in Hillsboro at 9 a.m.

