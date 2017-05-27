Police: Man accused of exposing himself at laundromat arrested

Police have arrested a man accused of exposing himself to girls at a Woodburn laundromat on May 8.

Police said surveillance video captured a man exposing his genitals at the Woodburn Laundromat at 1188 North Pacific Highway.

Woodburn police said they arrested Shinbei Maxwell on Friday in the 1900 block of Fisher Road Northeast in Salem.

Police said Maxwell was transported to Marion County Jail and lodged on one count of public indecency.

