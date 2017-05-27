Police: Boy struck by vehicle after altercation in Safeway parking lot dies, 2 arrested

Vancouver police said a boy has died after he was hit and dragged by a vehicle after an altercation a store parking lot

Around 2 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a reported hit-and-run in the Safeway parking lot located at 13875 Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard.

According to police, witnesses said at least two juveniles met in the parking lot and shortly thereafter an altercation occurred between them.

One of the boys reportedly hit the victim with a vehicle and dragged him in the parking lot.

The boy did not survive his injuries, according to police.

Vancouver police said two boys were later arrested. They face multiple charges including Robbery I and Murder I.

According to police, the investigation is still ongoing.

