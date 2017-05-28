One detained following search for armed suspect in NE Portland

One person has been detained following a search for an armed suspect in a northeast Portland neighborhood that lasted for hours.

Just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the area of East Burnside and Cesar Chavez Boulevard on the report that a man was walking around holding a handgun.

Shortly after officers arrived, they found the suspect on East Burnside, west of Cesar Chavez. During the initial encounter, shots were fired by police and the suspect ran into the neighborhood.

Officers found him again near Northeast Laurelhurst Place and Couch Street where additional shots were fired by police. According to Portland Police, the suspect ran into the neighborhood again.

No officers have been injured and it was not clear if the suspect is injured. According to Portland Police, the suspect's actions have not been confirmed, including whether or not he fired any shots at police.

Lots of police near Burnside and Cesar Chavez. pic.twitter.com/IWCzr11dk7 — Haley Rush (@HaleyRushNews) May 28, 2017

Police still looking for armed suspect in Laurelhurst neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/iESFGRfS8P — Haley Rush (@HaleyRushNews) May 28, 2017

Police say a residential surveillance system captured images of the suspect.

Neighborhood #Alert: This is the suspect that tactical officers are looking for in the Laurelhurst neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/DgJjPlDc8C — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) May 28, 2017

Just before 5 p.m., police tweeted that a suspect had been detained and that the neighborhood search was complete.

Police say a person matching the suspect’s description was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant at Northeast 35th Avenue and Sandy Boulevard.

Detectives are working to determine if he is the person involved in the incident. Police say he was not armed at the time of his arrest.

Police say the neighborhood safety perimeter has been lifted, but crime scenes remain closed between Northeast Cesar Chavez Boulevard and 32nd Avenue, East Burnside Street to Northeast Flanders Street.

