Police looking for armed suspect in NE Portland

Portland police said they are looking an armed suspect in the area of East Burnside and Cesar Chavez Boulevard.

Just before 6:30 a.m., police responded to the area of East Burnside and Cesar Chavez Boulevard on the report that a man was walking around holding a handgun.

Shortly after officers arrived, they found the suspect on East Burnside, west of Ceasar Chavez. During the initial encounter, shots were fired by police and the suspect ran into the neighborhood.

Officers found him again near Northeast Laurelhurst Place and Couch Street where additional shots were fired by police. According to Portland Police, the suspect ran into the neighborhood again.

According to Portland Police, the suspect's actions have not been confirmed, including whether or not he fired any shots at police.

Police said the suspect is a white man in his 40s, 5' 7" to 5'9" tall, 180 pounds, wearing a blue hat, green shirt, black pants, and a black backpack. Police say he is armed with a handgun.

Police looking for armed suspect around neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/4ipw6saBag — Haley Rush (@HaleyRushNews) May 28, 2017

Lots of police near Burnside and Cesar Chavez. pic.twitter.com/IWCzr11dk7 — Haley Rush (@HaleyRushNews) May 28, 2017

Officers are urging people living from Northeast 32nd Avenue to Cesar Chavez Boulevard and Northeast Burnside to Northeast Glisan to stay indoors.

SERT officers are also helping locate the suspect, according to Portland Police.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

