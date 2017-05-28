Police looking for shooting suspect in NE Portland

Portland police said they are looking for a shooter in the area of east Burnside and Cesar Chavez Boulevard.

According to police, the suspect and officers were involved in a shooting. No officers are hurt, and the suspect may be injured.

Police said he is a white man, 45-55 years old, wearing a blue hat, green shirt, black pants, and a black backpack. he is armed with handgun.

Officers are urging people living in the area to stay indoors.

