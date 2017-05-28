Deputies: Man arrested after crashing near apartment complex, fleeing scene

Washington County Deputies said a man was arrested after he crashed his truck near an apartment complex and fled the scene.

Deputies rushed to a crash on Northwest 205th Avenue near Quatama Street just after 3 p.m. Saturday.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, they found a pickup truck on its side, a passenger was trapped, and the driver was gone.

Deputies said the pickup had sideswiped a utility pole and damaged a traffic sign. The passenger had to be extracted from the pickup.

Deputies searched the area and eventually found Eric Coulson walking around nearby.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s office, Coulson showed signs of being impaired.

Carlson is now in the Washington County Jail facing a list of charges including DUII and hit-and-run.

