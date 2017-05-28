One killed in crash on Highway 101 in Clatsop Co.

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash along the Oregon coast.

At about 3 a.m. Sunday, Oregon State Police responded to the crash on Highway 101, near milepost 7.5 in Clatsop County.

The preliminary investigation determined that a car traveling northbound crossed over the center line and into the path of a semi-truck.

One person inside the car was pronounced dead at the scene. OSP says all others involved have minor to no injuries.

The roadway was closed but has since been reopened to traffic.

The names of the people involved in the crash have not been released.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.