Hillsboro man shot in foot during disturbance in Cornelius

FOX 12's most wanted is on the run after a man was shot in the foot in Washington County.

Just before 10:45 p.m. Saturday, Washington County deputies serving the city of Cornelius were called to reports of a disturbance with a gun in the 200 block of South 13th Avenue.

When deputies arrived, they found 27-year-old Corey Bock of Hillsboro with a gunshot wound to the foot. Deputies searched the area with the help of Forest Grove and Hillsboro police K-9 units but did not locate anyone else involved in the incident.

Deputies learned the incident began as a confrontation in the street involving several people, and during it, multiple shots were fired from at least one gun.

Bock was taken to OHSU with non-life threatening injuries and later released. He was then arrested and lodged at the Washington County Jail for interfering with a peace officer and a parole violation. Deputies say additional charges are likely as the investigation continues.

Deputies say one person remains outstanding. Anyone with information should contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 503-629-0111

