Mother of MAX stabbing survivor thanks man who saved her son’s life

The mother of the lone survivor of a stabbing on a MAX train says the only reason her son is alive is because of a complete stranger – an Iraq war veteran who was on the phone with her while treating her son, who had just been attacked.

“There’s more good people than bad. We just need to stand up and not be the silent majority anymore, it’s time,” said Margie Fletcher.

Her son, 21-year-old Micah Fletcher, is one of those people – someone who will always stand up against hate.

“He won’t stop standing up for people, he’s just not that kind of person,” she said.

She says she’s proud of her son, the only survivor of the three TriMet heroes – stabbed, for defending strangers.

“That’s what this was, it was a hate crime, because a few people tried to help … two of them are now dead,” she said. “Thank God for this Iraq War veteran.”

Margie says the moment her son stepped off the train covered in blood, a complete stranger was there to help.

“First thing he said when he got off the train was ‘Please somebody call my parents, please,’” she said.

That’s when Margie got a call from her son’s phone. On the other end was a man named Markus.

“He called me from my son’s phone while he was doing triage,” she said. “I could hear my son in the background. I could hear words I didn’t want to hear.”

Markus kept Margie calm and collected on the phone, all while treating her son.

“If he hadn't been there my son probably would have bled out,” she said. “I wanted to thank him. I wanted to meet him.”

And she did just that Sunday, thanking him in person for saving her son.

“He’s a true hero,” she said. “We think we owe my son’s life to him.”

