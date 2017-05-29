Friends remember Vancouver teen they say drowned in Lacamas Lake

Friends of a Vancouver teen who likely drowned in Lacamas Lake Saturday afternoon said he was a kind, humble young man who had his dreams of playing college football.

Camas Police say they were called to Lacamas Lake Saturday at about 3:30 p.m. on reports that Hunter Pearson, 18, and gone out into the water and did not make it back to shore.

The Clark County Marine Patrol and Multnomah County Dive team searched for the young man for several hours. Investigators say at about 9:30 p.m., they found a body matching the physical description of Pearson.

Sunday afternoon, friends of Pearson spoke with FOX 12.

"He definitely cared about his friends," said Zachary Hernandez.

"He loved everybody and he wanted everyone to feel good," said Beau Braden.

They say he was a senior at Columbia River High School in Vancouver.

"I know we all just wish that he was going to be there to walk with us at graduation," said Allison Frank. "He was that friend that I was like, nothing bad will ever happen to Hunter Pearson, he walks these halls with his head high and only has the best going out for everybody."

Pearson's friends describe him as a humble young man who was quiet. They say when he did speak people listened to what he had to say.

"He was a good person, one to not judge," Matthew Bowman said. "He figures that your actions speak louder than your words because his action speaks louder than his words. So he didn't want thanks, he wanted you to be a good friend to him."

Friends sat Pearson's passion was on the football field. He was a standout running back for Columbia River High School.

Friends say he was humble and a hard worker. They say he was a standout on the football field and excited to play college ball. pic.twitter.com/eWuseI0MIS — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) May 29, 2017

"He really was passionate about the game," Bowman said. "No one loved football more than Hunter."

They add he would stop at nothing to achieve his dreams, one of which was about to come true. His close friends say he was set to play college football at Utah State this fall. The move was something he was both excited and a bit nervous about.

"He pushed everyone around him to be better than they were," Braden said. "I don't think I would be the person I am now without meeting him and being around him."

"I'm never going to forget him," Hernandez said. "He was my best friend."

A memorial has been planned for Pearson for 7 p.m. Monday at Columbia River High School. Students plan to gather on the 30-yard line of the football field. In high school, Pearson wore number 30 on his uniform.

