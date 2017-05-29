Video shows MAX stabbing suspect on prior rant

Cellphone video shows the suspect in a stabbing that killed two people and injured another on a MAX train Friday having an outburst on another train the night before the attack.

“Taxation is theft, I don’t pay no taxes. I’m a true patriot. I police the police,” Jeremy Christian is heard saying in the video. “I am about to stab some [expletive]. Call the police, I dare you.”

Police say the video from Thursday night is just now surfacing.

The viewer who sent FOX 12 the video says she recorded it on the MAX when Christian was complaining that he had been pepper-sprayed by a woman.

Police confirmed there was some sort of incident that night between Christian and a woman who pepper-sprayed him.

During the video, Christian can be heard complaining about Christians, Jews and Muslims.

Christian is accused of stabbing three people who tried to intervene when he was yelling "hate speech" at two young women on the train Friday.

