Son remembers dad killed in MAX train stabbing

The son of one of the victims who was killed in a triple stabbing on a MAX train spoke with FOX 12 Sunday evening.

Police say 53-year-old Ricky Best died Friday night after trying to stop a man from yelling hate speech at two young women.

His son, 19-year-old Eric Best, spoke with FOX 12 about his dad serving in the U.S. Army, the jokes he told, and how he always made you think.

He also relived the moment he found out about his father’s death. Eric says he was sitting on the couch when an officer came to the door, and that is a moment he says he will never forget.

While the family discussed funeral arrangements and moving forward, FOX 12 asked Eric what he would say to his father if he walked through the door.

“I know he won’t walk through the door, but if he did, I’d probably just smile and hug him. We were that close enough that that’s all I’d really need. Just look in each other’s eyes, give each other a good hug and that’s it,” he said. “They say heroes never die and I guess they live on in our hearts and in heaven.”

A GoFundMe page has been started for Best’s family.



Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.