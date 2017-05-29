Police arrest man following pursuit through NE Portland neighborhood

Portland police identified the man who allegedly led officers on a search through a northeast Portland neighborhood Sunday morning.

Police were called to the scene near East Burnside and Cesar Chavez Boulevard around 6:30 a.m. on the report that a man was walking around the neighborhood holding a handgun.

Officers arrived and approached the suspect, later believed to be 51-year-old Michael Ervin Grubbe. Shots were fired by police during the initial encounter and Grubbe ran into the neighborhood.

Police located Grubbe again near Northeast Laurelhurst Place and Couch Street where additional shots were fired by police. According to Portland Police, the suspect ran into the neighborhood again.

Just before 5 p.m., police tweeted that a suspect had been detained and that the neighborhood search was complete.

Police said Grubbe was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant at Northeast 35th Avenue and Sandy Boulevard.

According to Portland Police, Grubbe’s actions have not been confirmed, including whether or not he fired any shots at police.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.