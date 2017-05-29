Police: Man with BB gun involved in officer-involved shootings in NE Portland

Michael Ervin Grubbe and BB recovered near scene of officer-involved shooting in northeast Portland. (KPTV)

A man with warrants who was carrying a realistic-looking BB gun has been identified as the suspect involved in officer-involved shootings in northeast Portland, according to police.

Police were called to East Burnside and Cesar Chavez Boulevard around 6:30 a.m. Sunday on the report of a man walking around the neighborhood holding a handgun.

Officers arrived and approached the suspect, later identified as 51-year-old Michael Ervin Grubbe. Shots were fired by police during the initial encounter and Grubbe ran into the neighborhood.

Police located Grubbe again near Northeast Laurelhurst Place and Couch Street where additional shots were fired by police. Officers said the suspect ran into the neighborhood again.

People in the area were advised to shelter in place and call 911 if they witnessed anything suspicious as the ordeal unfolded.

Just before 5 p.m. Sunday, police said a suspect had been detained and the neighborhood search was complete.

Police said Grubbe was taken into custody on outstanding warrants at Northeast 35th Avenue and Sandy Boulevard. Detectives said a realistic-looking replica gun was recovered near the scene of the second encounter between Grubbe and officers. The gun was identified as a Umarex 40 XP CO2 BB gun with a metal slide and a 19-round magazine.

Surveillance video from the neighborhood shows the suspect walking with what appears to be a black handgun, according to police.

Grubbe was booked into the Multnomah County Jail late Sunday night and released Monday morning.

The investigation is continuing and will be presented to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office for review.

