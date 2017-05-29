SWAT team responds to shooting incident in Kelso, one arrested - KPTV - FOX 12

SWAT team responds to shooting incident in Kelso, one arrested

KELSO, WA (KPTV) -

A woman was arrested early Monday after a SWAT team was called to a shooting incident at a Kelso home.

The Kelso Police Department said they were called to the scene at a home in the 1100 block of South 8th Avenue around 4 a.m.

Officers said a woman had fired multiple shots through the ceiling and doors. She was the only known occupant of the residence.

Police evacuated neighboring homes and a SWAT team was called to the scene.

The woman surrendered a short time later and was taken into custody. 

More information was not immediately available. 

