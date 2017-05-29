Teen killed in crash in Clatsop County near Warrenton - KPTV - FOX 12

Teen killed in crash in Clatsop County near Warrenton

One teenager was killed and several others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Clatsop County early Sunday.

Oregon State Police responded to the crash scene along Highway 101 near milepost 7.5 in Warrenton around 3 a.m.

Troopers said a 2007 Ford Focus was traveling north when it crossed the center line and struck a 2017 Freightliner truck.

The driver of the Ford, 18-year-old Ronald Cable of Elma, Washington, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Ford’s front passenger, a 15-year-old from Elma, was killed in the crash. Backseat passenger Devon Brearty, 19, was transported to OHSU with serious injuries. Another backseat passenger, 16-year-old Eliana Brearty, suffered minor injuries.

The truck driver, 45-year-old Freddy Pina-Lopez, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

OSP said fatigue and marijuana are possible factors in the crash. 

