Oregon State earns No. 1 national seed for NCAA baseball tournament

Pac-12 champion Oregon State has been chosen as the No. 1 overall seed for the NCAA Division I baseball tournament.

The NCAA announced the national seeds and 64-tournament field on Monday.

Oregon State (49-4) set a conference record with 27 league wins and was the nation's most dominant team all season.

North Carolina (47-12), which missed the national tournament the last two years, is No. 2 after winning 18 of its last 22 games. Florida (42-16), the top seed in 2016, is No. 3 and is followed by LSU (43-17).

The rest of the national seeds, in order, are Texas Tech (43-15), TCU (42-16), Louisville (47-10) and Stanford (40-14).

Play begins Friday in 16 regionals. Winners advance to eight, best-of-three super regionals. Those winners move on to the College World Series in Omaha.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.