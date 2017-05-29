Police: Woman arrested for shooting man in Gresham

A woman was arrested for shooting a man in Gresham early Monday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the 18900 block of Northeast Couch Lane at around 12:45 a.m.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, but his condition was not known.

Erica Lynne Stevens, 34, was arrested on charges of third-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and coercion.

Investigators said Stevens and the victim know each other, but details about their relationship or what led to the shooting were not released Monday morning.

