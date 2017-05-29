Portland mayor calls for revocation of 'alt-right event' permit after deadly MAX attack

Two people were killed and one was injured in a stabbing Friday after they attempted to defend two young girls after a man began shouting hateful messages at them on a MAX train.More >
Cellphone video shows the suspect in a stabbing that killed two people and injured another on a MAX train Friday having an outburst on another train the night before the attack.More >
Golf legend Tiger Woods was arrested around 3 a.m. Monday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence in Jupiter, Florida.More >
Eric Best, 19, spoke with FOX 12 Sunday evening about his dad serving in the U.S. Army, the jokes he told, and how he always made you think.More >
The mother of the lone survivor of a stabbing on a MAX train says the only reason her son is alive is because of a complete stranger – an Iraq war veteran who was on the phone with her while treating her son, who had just been attacked.More >
Friends of a Vancouver teen who likely drowned in Lacamas Lake Saturday afternoon said he was a kind, humble young man who had his dreams of playing college football.More >
A woman is facing child abuse charges after she locked her two children in the trunk of her car while she shopped at a Walmart in Utah, police say.More >
A woman was arrested early Monday after a SWAT team was called to a shooting incident at a Kelso home.More >
One teenager was killed and several others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Clatsop County early Sunday.More >
Portland police identified the man who allegedly led officers on a search through a northeast Portland neighborhood Sunday morning.More >
