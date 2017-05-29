Award-winning Oregon author Brian Doyle dies from brain tumor complications

Brian Doyle, an award-winning author and the editor of Portland Magazine for 25 years, died over the weekend from complications related to a brain tumor.

Doyle, 60, is survived by his wife Mary, their daughter Lily and twin sons Liam and Joseph.

Doyle earned a degree in English from the University of Notre Dame in 1978, became the assistant editor at U.S. Catholic magazine and later was the senior writer for Boston College magazine.

He was hired as the editor of the University of Portland's quarterly magazine in 1991. The University released a statement saying under Doyle's leadership, Portland Magazine ranked among the best university magazines in the country and, in 2005, won Newsweek's Sibley Award as the top university magazine in America.

Doyle has also authored many books of fiction, essays, and poems, including his novels "Mink River," "The Plover," "Chicago," and "Martin Marten," for which he won a 2016 Oregon Book Award for Young Adult Literature.

His most recent novel, "The Adventures of John Carson in Several Quarters of the World: A Novel of Robert Louis Stevenson," was published in March 2017.

His essays have appeared in The Atlantic Monthly, Harper's, Orion, The American Scholar, The Sun Magazine and The New York Times, and have been reprinted in the annual anthologies from Best American Essays, Best American Science & Nature Writing and Best American Spiritual Writing.



Other honors include the Catholic Book Award, three Pushcart Prizes, the Award in Literature from the American Academy of Arts and Letters – previous recipients include Saul Bellow, Kurt Vonnegut and Flannery O'Connor – the John Burroughs Award for Nature Essays and, most recently, the 2017 John Burroughs Medal for Distinguished Nature Writing for his novel "Martin Marten," only the second work of fiction to be awarded the Medal in its 90-year history.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.