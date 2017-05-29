Sheriff: Would-be thieves caught in the act trying to steal ATM from Boring bank

Evidence at scene of bank burglary in Boring (Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)

A pair of would-be thieves were caught in the act trying to steal an ATM from a bank in boring, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to an alarm call at the Clackamas County Bank on the 28500 block of Southeast Highway 212 at 8:11 a.m. Monday.

When they arrived, deputies found a man sitting in a car parked in front of the bank. Deputies said they could hear what sounded like a saw being used inside the bank and the man in the car began honking the horn when he spotted law enforcement approaching.

While deputies detained the man in the car, a man in a mask ran out of the bank through a broken glass door.

The second suspect was ordered to stop and he was also taken into custody.

Deputies used a robot to search the building to make sure there weren't any outstanding suspects.

Once it was clear, deputies searched the building and found that substantial damage was done to an ATM, but no money was removed from the machine.

Several tools, including a reciprocating saw and a demolition hammer, were found inside the bank.

Robert Leslie Eichler, 43, and Chad Christian Harwood, 50, were arrested and booked into the Clackamas County Jail on burglary charges.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office released video from the scene on Twitter.

Not so boring ATM Burglary in Boring



Details here:https://t.co/tLCsCv6Fd5 pic.twitter.com/ccnBGQc5kA — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) May 29, 2017

The bank reported that repairs to the ATM would cost several thousand dollars.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the sheriff's office tip line at 503-723-4949 or web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp and reference case 17-14254.

