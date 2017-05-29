Police: Man grabbed steering wheel during fight in car leading to crash near Warm Springs

A passenger grabbed the steering during a fight in a car with a driver leading to a crash on Highway 26 near Warm Springs, according to police.

Aurel Stinson, 48, and Fabian Sutterlee Jr., 42, both of Warm Springs, were each arrested on DUII charges.

Emergency crews responded to Milepost 108 in Jefferson County at 3:02 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators said Stinson was driving a 2000 Subaru when a fight broke out with Sutterlee. Sutterlee grabbed the steering wheel and forced the car onto the soft shoulder, according to police.

Troopers said Stinson attempted to regain control of the car, but it hit a dirt slope and rolled onto the roof.

The driver and passenger were taken to a hospital in Madras and Sutterlee was later flown to a Bend hospital for further treatment.

Investigators said they determined both Stinson and Sutterlee were impaired.

Stinson is facing the charge of DUII. Sutterlee is being charged with DUII, reckless driving, reckless endangering, criminal mischief and fourth-degree assault.

There were no reports of other injuries.

