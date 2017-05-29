Police: 70-year-old man arrested for shooting son in Vancouver

A 70-year-old man was arrested for shooting his 50-year-old son in Vancouver, according to police.

Officers responded to the 8600 block of Mt. Thielsen Avenue at 11:40 a.m. Monday.

Officer arrived and located Mark Christopher Terry outside a neighbor's house with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital, but his condition was not released Monday evening.

His father, William Wayne Terry, 70, was taken into custody at the scene and arrested on the charge of first-degree assault-domestic violence.

No details were released by investigators about what led to the shooting.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.