Parked car damaged during shooting in NE Portland, no injuries reported

The Gang Enforcement Team is investigating a shooting that happened in the Russell Neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Around 3:45 p.m., police responded to a report of gunfire in the 13100 block of Northeast San Rafael Street.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found evidence of gunfire in the street and a parked car with damage.

Police said there are no known injuries.

Witnesses told police they saw a white Sedan leave the area after the gunfire.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Non-Emergency Line at 503-823-3333.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.