Iraq War veteran who saved MAX stabbing victim: 'I did what anyone should do'

Deadly stabbing scene on a MAX train at the Hollywood Transit Center on Friday. (KPTV)

Marcus Knipe told FOX 12's Kelsey Watts about helping save a stranger who was stabbed during a deadly attack on a MAX train. (KPTV)

Two people died after a horrific stabbing attack near Portland’s Hollywood Transit Center Friday, but a third victim survived thanks to the quick actions of a stranger.

Marcus Knipe told FOX 12 he was waiting at the platform with his family Friday, when Micah Fletcher came off the MAX train bleeding and yelling for help.

“I could see the blood starting to seep through his fingers and he had blood running down his neck,” Knipe said of Fletcher. “He needed help.”

Knipe is an Army veteran who served in Iraq and his training kicked in during the critical moment. He knew he had to calm Fletcher down, get him to the ground and apply pressure to his wounds.

Fletcher was mostly lucid, Knipe said, and he pulled out his cell phone to call his mom.

“He wanted to let her know what was going on,” Knipe said. “I was on the phone with his mom relaying messages back and forth.”

She stayed on the line until the cell phone lost battery power.

In a phone interview with FOX 12 on Sunday, Fletcher’s mother Margie called Knipe a hero.

“He has some serious injuries, but I’m very lucky that someone was there to save his life, and that I have someone to visit. Because two other families don’t,” she said tearfully.

Police said 35-year-old Jeremy Joseph Christian stabbed and killed two men on a MAX train near the Hollywood Transit Center on Friday.

The victims tried to intervene as Christian yelled hate speech at two female passengers, according to investigators.

Ricky John Best, 53, of Happy Valley, and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, 23, of Portland, were killed. Fletcher survived, with the help of Knipe.

“I did what anyone should do,” Knipe said.

The hero and the mother got to meet in person on Sunday. Knipe said Fletcher wanted to come himself, but he’s still badly injured in the hospital.

They look forward to the day when they can meet again – under far less traumatic circumstances.

“I’m just a normal guy that was in a situation that helped out,” Knipe told FOX 12. “They keep calling me their hero and I’m just like, I’m just a guy that was in the right place at the right time.”

Fletcher was released from the hospital Monday night. His mother Margie says he's doing OK.

