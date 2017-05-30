Classmates honor Vancouver teen who drowned in Lacamas Lake

Friends and family gathered at Columbia River High School Monday night to remember a Vancouver teen who drowned in Lacamas Lake Saturday.

“There really aren’t enough words to describe Hunter Pearson,” said one of Pearson’s classmates at the vigil.

Hundreds of people showed up to the vigil, standing in the middle of the football field.

“I just want him to know I love him,” said another classmate.

Close friends said he was destined for greatness. They tell FOX 12 he was set to play football at Utah State.

“Everyone’s going to miss him and it’s really upsetting that he can’t go play football because he loved that,” said a classmate.

It was Saturday when Camas police said Pearson most likely drowned in Lacamas Lake. They said he went under, but never came back up. A body matching his description was found by searchers later that night.

“He was everything I think we should raise young men to be,” said Head Football Coach at Columbia River High School, Christian Swain. “He was gentle and he was kind, but he was also strong and ferocious.”

Monday night was about honoring the 18-year-old and a life classmates said was lost far too soon.

“I used to say he was my guardian angel on earth, but now I say he’s my guardian angel in heaven,” said friend Delainey Hall.

Students plan to wear Hawaiian shirts, like Pearson used to, at school Tuesday. They also are working to get his football jersey number retired.

