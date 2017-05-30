Classmates honor Vancouver teen who drowned in Lacamas Lake

Two people were killed and one was injured in a stabbing Friday after they attempted to defend two young girls after a man began shouting hateful messages at them on a MAX train.More >
Cellphone video shows the suspect in a stabbing that killed two people and injured another on a MAX train Friday having an outburst on another train the night before the attack.
Tiger Woods attributed an "unexpected reaction" to prescription medicine for his arrest on a DUI charge that landed him in a Florida jail Monday for nearly four hours.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has called on the federal government to immediately revoke the permit for an "alt-right event" scheduled in Portland on June 4 following Friday's attack on a MAX train that left two men dead.
Friends of a Vancouver teen who likely drowned in Lacamas Lake Saturday afternoon said he was a kind, humble young man who had his dreams of playing college football.
Eric Best, 19, spoke with FOX 12 Sunday evening about his dad serving in the U.S. Army, the jokes he told, and how he always made you think.
The mother of the lone survivor of a stabbing on a MAX train says the only reason her son is alive is because of a complete stranger – an Iraq war veteran who was on the phone with her while treating her son, who had just been attacked.
A woman was arrested early Monday after a SWAT team was called to a shooting incident at a Kelso home.
Erica Lynne Stevens, 34, was arrested on charges of third-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and coercion.
A woman is facing child abuse charges after she locked her two children in the trunk of her car while she shopped at a Walmart in Utah, police say.
