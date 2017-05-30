Two-alarm fire sparks at home near Rocky Butte Park - KPTV - FOX 12

Two-alarm fire sparks at home near Rocky Butte Park

Portland fire crews responded to an early-morning house fire in the Rocky Butte area in northeast Portland Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 2910 Northeast Rocky Butte Road around 3:50 a.m.

Crews said they arrived to find heavy flames coming from the home.

A steep slope made accessing and fighting the fire difficult, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

Crews were eventually able to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to neighboring homes.

Two residents made it out of the home safely and no injuries were reported. 

Fire investigators are working to determine a cause.  

