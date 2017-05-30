Police investigating burglary at Chinese restaurant in Beaverton - KPTV - FOX 12

Police investigating burglary at Chinese restaurant in Beaverton

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Beaverton Police Department Courtesy: Beaverton Police Department
BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

Beaverton police are investigating a burglary that took place at a Chinese restaurant early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the Mandarin Palace Restaurant & Lounge in the 9200 block of Southwest Allen Boulevard.

Police said the burglar was able to get inside through a shattered window.

More information was not immediately available.  

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Beaverton Police Department. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.