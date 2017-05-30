Police investigating burglary at Chinese restaurant in Beaverton

Beaverton police are investigating a burglary that took place at a Chinese restaurant early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the Mandarin Palace Restaurant & Lounge in the 9200 block of Southwest Allen Boulevard.

Police said the burglar was able to get inside through a shattered window.

More information was not immediately available.

Officers currently investigating a commercial burglary at 9225 SW Allen Blvd. Entry made through shattered window. (PA) pic.twitter.com/WA8cQWsqRz — Beaverton Police (@BeavertonPolice) May 30, 2017

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Beaverton Police Department.

