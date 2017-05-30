Early-morning fire engulfs home in Welches

Two people were killed and one was injured in a stabbing Friday after they attempted to defend two young girls after a man began shouting hateful messages at them on a MAX train.More >
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has called on the federal government to immediately revoke the permit for an "alt-right event" scheduled in Portland on June 4 following Friday's attack on a MAX train that left two men dead.More >
Cellphone video shows the scary moment a 10-year-old boy flew off a steep water slide and landed on the concrete.More >
As summer heat descends, replacing balmy spring breezes, ticks are becoming active in many regions of the United States. In the coming months, some experts predict that ticks and the diseases they cause will be more abundant due to warmer winter temperatures.More >
Two people died after a horrific stabbing attack near Portland’s Hollywood Transit Center Friday, but a third victim survived thanks to the quick actions of a stranger.More >
Cellphone video shows the suspect in a stabbing that killed two people and injured another on a MAX train Friday having an outburst on another train the night before the attack.More >
Friends of a Vancouver teen who likely drowned in Lacamas Lake Saturday afternoon said he was a kind, humble young man who had his dreams of playing college football.More >
A passenger grabbed the steering during a fight in a car with a driver leading to a crash on Highway 26 near Warm Springs, according to police.More >
A 70-year-old man was arrested for shooting his 50-year-old son in Vancouver, according to police.More >
Eric Best, 19, spoke with FOX 12 Sunday evening about his dad serving in the U.S. Army, the jokes he told, and how he always made you think.More >
