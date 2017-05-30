Early-morning fire engulfs home in Welches

Fire crews responded to a massive house fire Tuesday morning that severally damaged a Welches home.

Hoodland Fire District #74 said they were called to a structure fire in the 66000 block of East Crystal Creek Road around 2:15 a.m.

Crews arrived to find heavy flames and smoke coming from the house.

Firefighters said the home is in a rural area without access to fire hydrants.

Images taken at the scene appear to show the front of the home completely charred from the fire.

Clackamas and Sandy fire crews assisted with the fire.

No injuries were reported and the cause is still under investigation.

