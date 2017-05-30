Suspect in deadly MAX stabbing to appear in court Tuesday

MAX stabbing victims (left to right): Ricky John Best, Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche and Micah Fletcher

The man accused of killing two people and injuring one during a violent stabbing on a northeast Portland MAX train is set to appear in court Tuesday.

Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, will be arraigned at 2:30 p.m. at the Multnomah County Justice Center Courthouse in downtown Portland.

Christian faces multiple charges including aggravated murder and attempted murder.

Christian allegedly stabbed and killed two men and injured a third on a MAX train near the Hollywood Transit Center on Friday. Witnesses said the victims had attempted to intervene as Christian began yelling "hate speech" at two young female passengers.

The two men who lost their lives were identified as 53-year-old Ricky John Best and 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche. The third victim, 21-year-old Micah Fletcher, was treated for serious injuries and released from the hospital Monday night. He survived thanks to the help of a war veteran who came to his aid.

Family and friends continue to mourn the deaths of victims. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler dubbed all three men “heroes” and commended their actions in a press conference Saturday.

"Their actions were brave and selfless and should serve as an example and inspiration to all," he said.

Wheeler has called on the federal government to immediately revoke the permit for an "alt-right event" scheduled in Portland on June 4, stating the timing and subject of the event would face possible criticism from grieving residents.

President Donald Trump called the violent attack “unacceptable” on Twitter Monday.

Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau said they have been continuing to investigate the circumstances leading up to the stabbing, including the suspect’s background and his extremist ideology.

Portland police said a grand jury is expected to consider additional charges against Christian in the coming days.

