Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Tuesday, May 30

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Tuesday, May 30:

Summer is right around the corner and you may have a few trips lined up with your family. Ryan Eldridge from Nerds on Call stopped by MORE to give Stephanie Kralevich a few tips what tech gadgets are best for traveling. To learn more, visit CallNerds.com.

Summer is almost here and with the nice weather comes more outdoor projects. One of those projects is often getting your deck ready for entertaining. MORE’s DIY expert Eric G. has a few tips on how to fix your deck and make it pretty again. To learn more about Eric G., visit DesignByEricG.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.