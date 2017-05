What are your biggest fears? Rapper and actor Ludacris wants to find out.

The “Fast and the Furious” star is hosting the reboot of the hit show “Fear Factor.”

Ludacris spoke to MORE’s Molly Riehl about what viewers can expect from the show’s newest installment. He also briefly spoke about his time with the “Fast and the Furious” franchise.

“Fear Factor” premieres on MTV Tuesday night.

