Beaverton police seek man suspected of stealing from pub

A pub in Beaverton was broken into and stolen from Monday night, and now police are searching for a suspect.

Tuesday morning, at 7:52 a.m., Beaverton police received a call about a reported burglary that occurred at the Hillside Pub, located at 16305 Southwest Barrows Road.

Responding officers found glass next to the pub’s front door shattered. It was unclear if an alarm went off upon the forced entry. Police said items were stolen, but did not say what items.

Working a burglary that occurred overnight @ Hillside Pub on SW Barrows Rd. Glass door shattered to get in.MR pic.twitter.com/IAsoRhWIl0 — Beaverton Police (@BeavertonPolice) May 30, 2017

Police describe the suspect as “male with a large nose” who appeared to be wearing “a headlamp with a beanie, gloves and something pulled up over the bottom half of his face” at the time of the burglary.

Beaverton police said they requested help from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office with evidence gathering.

