Beaverton police seek man suspected of stealing from pub - KPTV - FOX 12

Beaverton police seek man suspected of stealing from pub

Posted: Updated:
Burglary suspect, courtesy Beaverton Police Department Burglary suspect, courtesy Beaverton Police Department
Hillside Pub, courtesy Beaverton Police Department Hillside Pub, courtesy Beaverton Police Department
BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

A pub in Beaverton was broken into and stolen from Monday night, and now police are searching for a suspect.

Tuesday morning, at 7:52 a.m., Beaverton police received a call about a reported burglary that occurred at the Hillside Pub, located at 16305 Southwest Barrows Road.

Responding officers found glass next to the pub’s front door shattered. It was unclear if an alarm went off upon the forced entry. Police said items were stolen, but did not say what items.

Police describe the suspect as “male with a large nose” who appeared to be wearing “a headlamp with a beanie, gloves and something pulled up over the bottom half of his face” at the time of the burglary.

Beaverton police said they requested help from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office with evidence gathering.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.