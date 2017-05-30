Court documents reveal criminal history of MAX train murder suspect

MAX stabbing victims (left to right): Ricky John Best, Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche and Micah Fletcher

The 35-year-old man accused of stabbing and killing two men and injuring a third on a MAX train in northeast Portland had been previously convicted of multiple felonies, according to court documents.

Court documents show Jeremy Joseph Christian was charged and convicted of three felonies including first-degree robbery, second-degree kidnapping and unlawful use of a dangerous weapon in 2002.

Christian also pleaded guilty to felon in possession of a firearm in 2011.

He had no pending criminal cases at the time of his arrest.

During an interview with investigators following his arrest Friday, Christian said he is transient and he could not remember the last time he had a permanent address.

Interviewers said Christian became very agitated when asked about possible mental health issues, saying he was concerned about "no free speech" in Portland.

According to documents, Christian responded, “if you don’t like free speech, get the (expletive) out of my country.”

Police said Christian stabbed and killed Ricky John Best, 53, of Happy Valley, and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, 23, of Portland, when they tried to intervene as Christian yelled hate speech at two female passengers on a MAX train.

Micah David-Cole Fletcher, 21, of Portland, was also stabbed and seriously injured, but he survived with the help of an Iraq War veteran at the scene.

Christian had not been on any previous mental health medication, according to court documents. He attended treatment for marijuana in 2012 as part of his federal supervision program.

Christian is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon on charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder, second-degree intimidation and felon in possession of a restricted weapon. Police said a grand jury is expected to consider additional charges.

